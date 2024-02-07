Kizz Daniel, the famous Afrobeat singer, is set to fulfill a promise he made to a fan to take to his next show in the UK if Nigeria qualifies for the AFCON 2023 finals.

To advance to the finals, the Nigerian Super Eagles faced off against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Before the match, a fan of the notable singer in a post via the X platform made a pact, asking Kizz Daniel to have him attend his next show at the Ovo Arena in the UK.

“Vado if super eagle wins today , take me to your next show, ovo arena,” the fan quizzed.

Kizz Daniel acknowledged the bet by stating, “This I promise you …. X is my witness 🤞🏿.”

Nigeria, however, emerged victorious over South Africa, triumphing 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at 120 minutes.

Following up on his promise, the ‘Buga’ singer responded barely ten minutes after the match to inform the fan of his granted wish.

“Oga where you dey , con go do your visa o 🙄🇬🇧 UK yah 😂,” he said.

The fan’s comment section has since been flooded with congratulations from Nigerians amidst the jubilation of the tense match between Nigeria and South Africa.