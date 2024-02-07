A Nigerian lady has sparked intense discussion on social media after calling out her mother-in-law for feeding her newborn baby a pineapple.

The new mother used her Tiktok page, @shelton.family, to criticise her behaviour.

According to her, the mother-in-law had come to her house to help her after she had just given birth, a culture known as Omugwo.

However, only two weeks after the birth of her baby, she caught her mother-in-law trying to feed the newborn baby pineapple.

She warned her about it, citing that it was not healthy for the baby’s immune system but she got angry, packed her things and left the house.

After she left their home, her mother-in-law began calling other family members claiming her daughter-in-law was disrespectful.

The lady admitted the mother-in-law has never liked her and wanted to know if she was wrong for trying to protect her baby.

The new mother further added that her husband was on her side and was a testament that she was not in the wrong in that situation.

Ending the video, she advised other women with troublesome mother-in-laws to not try to impress them because no matter how much you tried to be good to them, they will always hate you.

Watch video below;