A lady has sparked outrage on social media after accusing popular influencer Verydarkman of impregnating her.

The incident elicited a flurry of reactions from netizens, raising concerns about the authenticity of the claims.

In a now-viral video, the lady addressed Verydarkman directly, alleging that he had impregnated her despite his previous statements downplaying his interest in fair-skinned women.

In her video, the lady challenged Verydarkman to cease ridiculing fair-skinned women, emphasizing the detrimental impact on her mental health and the well-being of her unborn child.

The lady’s accusation against Verydarkman has stirred a diverse range of reactions from Netizens.

Netizens Reactions…

Nwachukwu Nnamdi wrote: “I actually don’t find you funny but I respect your hustle. Keep pushing girl.

Ehiametalor Godscare: He doesn’t even know that you exist.”

Abubakar Sadiq: “For pulling out this one with very dark man, you are ready to learn the hard way.”

Farmer Lola: “you go soon go to ja!l.”

Eziaha Uche: “The hustle is real. Far better than s…… tealing. keep pushing my sista. You will soon buy your own house.”

Michael Chinedu: “Hahaha… Very dark man will make you more famous when he reacts to this video.”

Ólúwá Kúñm Kîss: “I just love Verydarkblackmann he his very nice cos e no go sue u.”

Humphrey C Gideon: “You will not go and respect your old age abi?”

Nduka Loveth Tochi: “Abeg go do farm work. Your content isn’t funny at all. Look for something else to do with your life abeg.”

Ejeh Loveth Izuchukwu: “Sis you better be careful, so that this content will not cost you more.”