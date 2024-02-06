Many singles have been moved to tears as an American lady shows her man how to gently and skillfully fix her menstrual pad.

The young lady, who was on her period, caught him fixing the menstrual pad to her pant when he thought she wasn’t looking.

Many online users praised the man for his thoughtfulness towards her.

The video was posted to the lady’s TikTok page, @kiaakennedy, where she expressed her gratitude for his kindness.

See some reactions to the video

@☆Rebel Glam Hair☆ said: “I dated a guy that did this for me when I had a ectopic pregnancy. I bled for months I was so weak. he chamged all my pads and gave me baths everythin”

@Sa ad claimed: “I can do this for you but don’t video me 🙄😂”

@IamFerdy9 commented: “A titled man like me. I can’t ooo. You want make my juju stop 🛑. I no fit abeg”

@MELODY❤️‍🩹 opined: “Dis one life don spoil 💔”

@Torobaby 💕 added: “Lol my ex got angry whenever I got period stains in his place . This got me crying”

@delightkokrobeti noted: “this is a definition of true love ❤️”

@K🥹E😍S🤟H❤️ reacted: “My own go dey shout say make that pad no touch am 😭😂😂”

@Love, Her stated: “He’s going to be a great girl dad one day🥰”

