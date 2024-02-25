Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare and her colleague, Chizzy Alichi have finally settled their differences as they exchanged blows in a celebrity boxing match.

The actresses, who have been at loggerheads for days, were involved in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday.

It would be recalled that months ago, celebrities, Portable and Charles Okocha had also taking to the boxing ring to iron out their differences.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the video, colleague, Monalisa Chinda revealed that the fight was ongoing between laide and chizzy, while mocking the later for her fighting skills.

She wrote:

“Haaaa. Happening right now. Celebrity fight. @chizzyalichi haf finished me”.

See how netizens reacted below:

E Godwin wrote, “What’s this? Wey James Brown and Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, and Lizzy Anjorin.

Official Evelyn Moses wrote, “Ahhh, our mamas are fighting n we were not informed

Mannie Unaeze wrote, “Which kain chicken fight be this way?”.

Watch the video below: