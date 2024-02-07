A Nigerian couple in Benue state ditched the traditional wedding car and arrived at their church ceremony in a much cooler way: on a motorcycle.

In the viral photos, the bride, stunned in a flowing white dress, and the groom, dressed in a sharp reddish-orange suit.

The couple, who were in a motorcycle, made a grand entrance that surprised everyone at the wedding and quickly went viral.

Pictures of the happy couple have been spreading like wildfire on the internet, with people loving their unique choice.

Some online users commented on how awesome it was that the couple wasn’t afraid to do things their own way.

chygoz231 said: “Life no suppose hard…. Na una wan be like Emoney for instagram”

favorite_beautyhair remarked: “Love is sweet o when money enter love is sweeter 😍”

andybank2 said: “Umbrella can’t stop the rain, but can make us stand in the rain. Confidence may not bring success, but it gives us the power to face challenges in life.💯 your home is bless🙏”

the_belle_tiwa stated: “The joy on the wife’s face😍😍😍😍😍”

princess_eko_11 reacted: “Nigerians will now conclude such marriage last longer and they tend to be more happy 😂😂😂”

See more photos below;



