Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has fired back at her colleague Iyabo Ojo on social media, after refusing to show up in court for their hearing.

Hours ago, Iyabo Ojo called out Lizzy on social media for shunning court orders as there were evidence in her possession that could incriminate her.

She revealed that the case has been adjourned till the 10th of April and the court will be serving another order to her colleague. Iyabo also mocked Lizzy that the new order will be pasted everywhere on her wall as a means of reminder for her.

In response, Lizzy Anjorin shared a video of herself on her Instagram page in a beautiful native attire with a shady response to Iyabo Ojo who called her out.

She said she would be dealing with an illiterate greedy blackmailer who has refused to go back to school.

She wrote:

“HOW TO DEAL WITH ILLITERATE GREEDY BLACKMAILERS WITH HOT KOBOKO 😂🤣😂😂SEPETERI GISTLOVER GO BACK TO SCHOOL YOU NO HEAR .”

