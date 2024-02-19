Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, known for his hit song “Daddy wey dey pamper,” has said a powerful prayer for single people.

In a viral video, Bliss prays for both single women and men, asking God that they wouldn’t “miss their husbands because of their boyfriends” or “miss their wives because of their girlfriends.”

“May you not miss your husband because of your boyfriend and may you no miss your wife because of your girlfriend” he prayed.

Moses Bliss said this powerful prayer for single people weeks after he proposed to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

Watch below;

