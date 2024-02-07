In a shocking revelation, late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s mother, revealed that her ex-husband, Mr Joseph Aloba, is not the biological father of the singer.

This was made known in a leaked audio where Mohbad’s mother reached out to a blogger known to support Mr Joseph Aloba in the fight for justice for the late singer.

In the audio, the late ‘Ko por ke’ crooner’s mother slammed the blogger and Mohbad’s father while raining curses on them.

She then gave the blogger a three-day ultimatum to conduct a DNA test to confirm that Mr Joseph Aloba isn’t the biological father of Mohbad.

She stressed that Mohbad’s father has never looked after the children except for using them to raise funds for himself.

In her words;

“Is it justice for Mohbad you’re looking for? Is he your sibling? Do you want Justice or you’re trying to steal money.

“You’re disturbing Nigerians; dribbling them left and right. Have you forgotten you have your own children? What you’re making my son face, you shall face it too.

You thief! I give you three days to do dna; you’ll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad.

“You know I’m married to someone else. He’s not the owner of those kids; he’s just taking money on their behalf and you say you’re looking for justice for Mohbad.”

The audio ended with her raining curses on Mohbad’s father and the blogger whom she accused of chasing clout.

Watch her speak below: