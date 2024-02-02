A married woman describes how her husband’s pressure to move them from the mainland to Lekki, the center of Lagos Island, drastically altered their marriage.

According to a relationship counselor’s narrative, a couple’s marriage seriously deteriorated when they decided to relocate to a more affluent area.

The married woman claims that her husband’s large profit from a business transaction allowed them to relocate.

Only a month after relocating to the Island, their peaceful home was disrupted by her husband’s abrupt change in lifestyle.

The man allegedly wasted all the money he made from the business and turned into a whole new person, going out to clubs, using drugs, stopping to eat at home, and so on.

She wrote:

“My biggest regret was pushing my husband to move us from the mainland to Lagos Island. We were living in a two-bedroom somewhere in Okota and we were very happy.

“Along the line, my husband hit a contract and because the money was huge, I got carried away and started pressuring my husband that we should move to the Island.

“We eventually moved to the Lekki phase one, we only knew peace during the first month of our relocating. Right now, my husband has become a total stranger and started clubbing after meeting new friends”