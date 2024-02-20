Renowned gospel singer Moses Bliss is celebrating his 29th birthday today, February 20th, 2024.

Taking to social media, the music star expressed his deep gratitude to God for His faithfulness, mercy, grace, and love.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to me. This is 29!

My heart is full of gratitude to God for His faithfulness, His Mercies, His grace lavished on me and special love for me.”

Moses Bliss accompanied his message with birthday photos.

Fans has flooded the comment section with well wishes and appreciation for his music and ministry.

See below;

Happy birthday to him.

