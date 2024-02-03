Cubana Chief Priest, a socialite and celebrity bartender, has thrown shade at churchgoers as his pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, takes him shopping.

He shared a video on Instagram of himself, his wife, and the celebrity UK pastor at a luxury store, revealing that the clergyman took them shopping.

Throwing shades, Chief Priest stated that his pastor is the one who gives to him and not the other way around. He admonished churchgoers to keep being fools for their pastors.

“My pastor @tobiadegbpyega took us shopping. Na my pastor dey give me. My pastor no dey collect from me. If you like dey there make your pastor dey chop u. Eyan PT my surest miracle worker”.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega took Cubana Chief Priest and his wife shopping in the Uk pic.twitter.com/m0DjRo3qLW — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) February 2, 2024

Many slammed him in the comment section as they noted how the pastor only helps his rich friends.

One Mr Boosker wrote, “When will this our pastor take poor people for shopping?

One Cash Leerapido wrote, “Rich man dey give rich man dey happen thinking say na blessings wen poor people dey everywhere to help but in all uta good as for me I’ll never be poor

One Shopping With Dorcas wrote, “But na congregation…ah!! Who slapped me??

One Roddy Of Sweden wrote, “We Africans are enslaving ourselves in d name of religion”.