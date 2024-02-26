Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn has released their pre-wedding photos as they prepares for their upcoming wedding.

Recall that Bliss, known for his soulful gospel music, announced their engagement in January 2024. .

He publicly expressed his love for Marie on social media, sharing photos and videos from the proposal.

“Thank you for saying Yes Love of my life @mariewiseborn ❤️I’ve obtained favour from the Lord😭. My safe place & peace Marie Wiseborn 🤎” he wrote.

Weeks later, Moses Bliss and his fiancee has shared their pre-wedding photos as they prepares for their D day.

Sharing the photos, the music star described his woman as his safe place and peace.

“My safe place & peace Marie Wiseborn 🤎🤍” he wrote.

Fans and well-wishers have been showering them with congratulations and messages of support on social media.

See below;

