A 8-year-old Nigerian girl revealed that she discovered her sister’s husband was cheating and is now offering to move her to the UK.

The young woman, whose name is being withheld, first discovered her own sister’s adultery and was allegedly offered N5 million to keep quiet about it.

But as the guilt started to consume her, she couldn’t sleep and made the decision to tell her sister’s husband the truth.

She was shocked to learn that her sister’s husband was also unfaithful.

In an effort to keep things private, the young woman’s husband begged her and also offered to help with her move to the UK.

The 18-year-old took to social media to seek advice from the public on whether or not to tell her parents the truth, as she is currently juggling contradicting offers from both parties.

The post read:

“I caught my sister cheating on her husband and collected 5m as shut up money, but I couldn’t sleep for a week. Then I went to tell her husband what I saw last week; I caught him with another woman. He’s willing to send me to the UK for study. I’m 18; should I tell my parents?”

