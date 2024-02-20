A Nigerian man has made waves online by sharing a video of a lady wearing an obscenely exposing outfit to a bank.

In a video circulating online, the lady was seen wearing a bum short that barely covered her behind while in a bank.

The man making the video lamented over her choice of outfit, stating that Nigeria is becoming something else.

DRIZZY said: “Comfortably wore this out of your room straight to the bank, the dressing is so wrong fr and you people should stop recording people without their consent.”

Otton noted: “Na the heat still cause dis one? I know she’ll blame it on the innocent heat🌚”

GHOST stated: “The person that made this video is wrong but we’re not ready to talk about it”

Dr Farouk penned: “This is not even right. But anyway, it’s her body, so she’s allowed to do whatever she wants.”

Chinenyenwa asked: “I understand that the heat is too much but did it burn your shorts and skirts?”

How do you dress like this to a bank for goodness sake. What’s wrong with some people? Tomorrow you hear men are sexualizing women yet you dress like this to a bank pic.twitter.com/TBcDKDEIKs — AGU (@AguofApapa) February 19, 2024