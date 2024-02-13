A Nigerian lady who posted a picture of bread purportedly made by Davido, the Afrobeat singer, ignited speculations on social media.

“Davido’s biggest fan; I found out about the business before Davido himself” is the caption for the accompanying video.

A woman is seen in the video displaying the bread, which is called “Davido Bread” in honor of the singer.

She says she recently learned that the Nigerian singer launched a new company, and since she is a fan, she chose to support him.

She then uses social media to advertise the bread, drawing people’s attention who are deluging the comment section with their opinions.

See some reactions below:

Anachu Chigaemezu: “30bg flavour dey.”

ishabrown: “Abeg me sef wan buy davido bread o,make e show Lagos.”

Obie🧚🏽‍♀️✨ 🇵🇸: “Pleaseeee where did you get this.”

