Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has clapped back at trolls who claim that she is always dating ‘small boys’, reveals why younger men will stay winning.

The controversial actress, sparked an outrage back in 2022 after she unveiled her lover, shortly after parting ways with Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi Blessing had been dragged by critics on social media for going for small boys (younger men), instead of men within her age bracket.

She took to social media to address these criticisms from trolls, noting that she doesn’t care.

She shared a video of her lover handing her a bouquet of flowers, and noted that younger men stay winning for her.

In her words:

“When they say I only date small boys, younger men stay winning I Really DON’T CARE this song is the perfect answer to all the noise makers✌️ God bless @khaidxr @boyspyce for this banger.”

See post below: