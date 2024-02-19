Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have shared on social media about their distinctive experiences working at the esteemed Nigerian Defence Academy.

User @kinglexy1 posted a video that has garnered a lot of attention. It shows how the corps members interact with esteemed military personnel and the unique opportunities they get.

The Nigerian Defence Academy, the primary place of assignment (PPA) for NYSC corps members, offers a glimpse into their lives through the video.

In the video, the corps members can be seen collaborating closely with some of the nation’s most esteemed military personnel.

The video makes a startling discovery regarding the cozy and practical accommodations offered to NYSC corps members in their PPA.

Speaking on camera, one of the corps members highlighted the value of their experience at the Nigerian Defence Academy and expressed gratitude for the outstanding care they received.

Read reactions:

Sholagold 01 reacted; “Amzy I see U” Sammi3 yø: “How did you go about it? somebody who didn’t go to any military school can he still be an nda corp member. Please give me the steps.”

A Papito&Mamito responded; “Yea, we didn’t go to any military institution… we qraduated from different universities and polytechnics, we were posted here to serve.”

Muhammad Auwal Usman said; “I am new PCM batch A stream 1 i like to be there can u.”

Äłāmeeňe said; “Please tell me more about nda and connection too I will pay oo please.”

User6542507378436 said; “Maidugu our Corp Camp directorbatch c1 2023.”

Hendrickson J said; “I know this guy sitting at the quarter guard, he graduated from my school.”

Ranger892992 said; “You guys have made it in life.”

See below;