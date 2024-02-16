Nigerian skit maker, Iam_Dasaint, popularly know as John Bosco, has announced the acquisition of his first luxury car, a multi-million naira Mercedes Benz.

The comedian shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram, posting photos his car.

In the photos, John Bosco could be seen posing proudly with his beautiful Benz.

Sharing the photos, the content creator expressed his gratitude to God for his blessings.

“Oil in My Head

My First Benz 🚘

Thank you Jesus 🙏🙏” he wrote.

John Bosco, known for his hilarious skits and comedic characters, has become a popular figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

His fans had taken to the comment section of his post to congratulate and celebrate with him.

See below;

