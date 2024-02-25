A secondary school student has stirred some controversy on social media by flaunting his beautiful girlfriend.

A video of him and his girl showing their love for each other while wearing their secondary school uniforms was posted on TikTok by user Le_Roi_Drip.

Many advised him to keep his girl hidden from singer Omah Lay in order to prevent her from being taken. Others surmised that their love is merely momentary as it won’t go beyond secondary school.

Reactions as secondary school student flaunts his girlfriend

ovayozarh said: “Nothing to tell them , their love might actually blossom .. not every love dies”

cyril_unusual wrote: “Once them write jamb finish enter school…. E don finish 😂”

justcallmegoke stated: “Their parent go shaa don see this post 😂”

stil_ez advised: “No carry am go show oo 😂😂”

gallon_master penned: “Omahlay go soon carry am😂”

desko_richie noted: “Na him time. E go still reach another person turn 🙌”

ah_dahh wrote: “Allow them enjoy this stage😩cause after here na better shege😂😂”

