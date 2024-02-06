A group of women in Rivers state, Nigeria, marched into the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHCN) office today, fed up with the constant heat and unreliable power cuts.

The women, carrying signs and chanting slogans, expressed their anger at the company’s poor service, saying it was making their lives miserable.

One of the main complaints was the extreme heat caused by the frequent power outages. The women explained that without electricity, they couldn’t sleep comfortably, cook their meals, or even relax in their homes.

They said this was putting a strain on their relationships with their partners as they have been unable to get intimate.

To add to their frustration, the Rivers State women pointed out that they were still being charged high bills by PHCN, even though they weren’t getting the electricity they were paying for. They demanded that the company lower their bills and provide better service.

This protest has sparked reactions online.

@CatiaKyen wrote: “Everybody get wetin Dey do them for this country😂”

@Uzorchukwu_ affirmed: “True

As a man from rivers,I can confirm that I haven’t touch my wife since last month,i travel to bayelsa to touch my side chicks untill nepa intervenes”

@Selfmadeceleb3 added: “This people are not serious they should ask their husbands the real reason,a man can’t be facing hardship and still touch woman”

@Joiyy44 advised: “They should do ajo to buy dild0 and vibrat0rs. Na their husbands go later dy beg them. Make phcn listen to their plea sha”

@thisistolu asked: “Of all things happening in the country, this is their headache?”

