Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has expressed sympathy for Nigerians as she makes a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu about the country’s ongoing economic hardship.

On her Instagram feed, the actress shared a video of Nigerians fighting and stumbling for food.

She claimed that because of the appalling state of affairs in the nation, people are starving to death, dying, and going insane.

She pleaded with President Bola Tinubu and the government to do something to alleviate the financial difficulties.

Mercy Aigbe also appealed to the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu to help beg his father.

Her words: “People are hungry! People are dying! People are going out of their minds! The present situation of the country is TERRIBLE! The government should please, please we are begging, they should do something about this economic hardship! IT’S UNBEARABLE @officialasiwajubat. @seyitinubu please beg your father for us! O to ge!!!!”

WATCH VIDEO: