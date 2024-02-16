A corper has moved many to different emotions as he shares video of a man selling his groceries from a wheelchair.

The disabled man’s struggles to make ends meet in spite of his condition were documented in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

When going about his daily business, the person with physical disabilities was observed with his belongings dangling from various sides of his wheelchair.

Touched by the effort, the copper went up to the man in his wheelchair to make a purchase, seizing the opportunity.

Read some reactions below:

evesoal penned: “This is why I say people don’t have excuses! Meanwhile someone with hands and legs is begging.”

majesty_daeze wrote: “I saw a man who is old enough to be my Dad hawking pure water ,I don’t know when tears drop from my eyes ,I bought pure water and I ask him to keep the change. When you see people hustling please support them, especially those kids that are suppose to be in school even around 10pm u will see them hawking. I pray for everyone who hv heart of giving may God bless us so that we can change lives😭🙏.”

eventgarde_ng opined: “People saying he collected change. The guy literally said he didn’t have anything to buy but wanted to patronize him, he’s a corper nah, also struggling. Do you know how much he has? Someone will see him and not even stop to buy even if they needed it.”

officialoby_love said: “disabled but differently abled 😍 God bless your hustle😍.”

omolara_dc penned: “I really wish to help people a lot like this🤲. May the lord bless me cos it broke my heart seeing special people struggling 😫.”

