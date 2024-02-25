Big Brother Naija stars, Ike Onyema and Ceec have been slammed by social media users following a hangout between the duo in a restaurant.

It would be recalled that Ike once dated Mercy Eke and the trio all participated in the BBNaija All Stars show and all cohabitated peacefully.

However, a recent video shared by Ike on his Instagram story captured a date with CeeC at a luxury restaurant, having lunch together.

The duo looked happy together in their outfits, particularly Ceec who looked elegant and beautiful in her red armless gown.

See netizens reactions below:

marthasayshi6 said: “Picking up Mercy’s left over… Forcing things, as pere no gree for u na Ike u dey use console urself… even the Ike isn’t into you.. cos u are draining.”

isieklucia quizzed: “No shades but I will really like to know if CeeCee has other friends asides BBN.”

sototiti2 wrote: “Like play like play gbola go enter kpekus. Friendship koo 😂😂.”

pretty_ada4lyfe wrote: “At 33 man na Man U Dey date nonsense cs of desperation,Imagine dating a guy who doesn’t flush the toilet 🤮🤮🤮ccee how market 🚶🏾‍♀️.”

grace_d_jewelries said: “At 33 fa!!😂😂😂 This one no go go find who go marry her, she dey follow Ike up and down 😂😂😂.”

Watch the video here: