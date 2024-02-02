Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has showered praises on popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, for releasing a dope song.

Cubana Chief Priest slid into the controversial singer’s DM to leave words of encouragements after listening to his track which was playing in the background of a video of him and his wife while in Paris.

Cubana seems to be enjoying the melodious tune and asked Portable the title of the song, noting that the singer really did a good work making it.

A screenshot of their conversation surfaced on social media and it captured Portable appreciating the socialite’s kind words.

Cubana asked; “Wetin be the title of the song? Na me get this song My way no fit be there way. You finish work bro”

Portable replied; “Thanks boss, e no go spoil for you. God bless your ways.”

Reacting, always_connects said: Play play dis guy go collect Grammy ❤️

na_shrine wrote; MBUM.. HUGE 💐💐💐 COLLECT IKA

fineboyokola commented; Person dey ask for title of song na another thing portable dey talk 😁

nebs1881; Happy to see that your talent is recognized and valued. 👏

homiez89; Make we nor see Enjoyment Dey call am waste of MONEY 💰

ewamide_worlds; That thing wey dey do chief priest for davidk 02 concert really pain am ooo 😂,na why he use this song 😂

