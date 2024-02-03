American hip-hop star, Rick Ross gives a shoutout to fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat stars, Portable and Odumodublvck.

The billionaire businessman and record label owner made a kind gesture to rising stars across Africa.

In a video currently circulating on social media, Rick Ross sends a shoutout to two Nigerian singers, Portable and Odumodublvck while also identifying Ghanaian and South African stars; one from each country.

He said:

“Let’s start with Odumodublvk Nigeria, Portable Nigeria, much love.”

The video has since gained the attention of netizens, particularly fans of Portable and Odumodublvck

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

kennedyexcel stated: “Portable don dey go international like play like play him go win Grammy award before 2027…”

ms_leemart stated: “When portable said “Akwoi Grace” he definitely wasn’t capping.”

mazi_sylva noted: “Ha, portable don set ring light be that😂😂.”

iamkingdinero1 penned: “Portable has come to STAY 😂😂🙌 that “ AKWOI GRACE “ was not just a slang 👏👏👏.”

sabitalk1 wrote: “This man always loves to make a shoutout to Nigerian entertainers bless him 😍😍😍.”

Watch the video below: