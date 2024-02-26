Ruger and BNXN, formerly known as Buju, appear to have ended their long-running feud, teasing a possible future collaboration.

According to current developments, Ruger, who recently quit his record company Jonzing World, posted a photo of himself and BNXN on the X platform and Instagram page, apparently during a music video shoot.

Captioning the photo, Ruger wrote: “MAYBE ROMEO MUST DIE”

Since then, the tweet has sparked replies from thrilled fans who are surprised to see that they have reconciled after almost two years of feuding.

It is worth noting that the two got into exchanging words online in 2022 when Ruger was informed by an anonymous X user that BNXN had more hit songs than he did.

Check out some reactions..

Kay wrote: “Ruger and Buju teaming up to deliver a banger”

Itohan revealed: “They’ve always been friends lowkey”

Reverse Truth stated: “No gree for anybody” But this two werey Don go reconcile. Oya nah!! Na only una go Jam una song”

Musk Jnr asked: “ahh no more beef? 😂😂”

Dee Dee noted: “Ruger I’ll be listening because of you💋”

SEE POST: