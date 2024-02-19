Former Big Brother Naija all-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa recounts her terrible experience while shopping recently as she bemoans over the cost of living in Nigeria.

Uriel Oputa stated that, between December and now, the cost of her shower gel increased from N4,000 to N9,000, questioning what was going in Nigeria.

She claimed that she never check prices when shopping, but after her recent experience, she had to ask the cashier to take some products off her cart.

Uriel stated that, after everything a fan had approached her for a selfie after she had been shamed in the mall.

She said: “My favourite Shower gel Went from 4K to almost 9k. Abeg ooooo I just left Nigeria December naaaa. Me that never checks price when shopping. Today I’m asking cashier to remove items. Shame catch me small today. After the ordeal, someone asked me for selfie.”