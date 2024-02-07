A viral clip of a young lady and her husband enjoying a traditional marriage at a small ceremony has stunned social media users.

In the @obedchukwuthefirst video, the bride could be seen sporting a wrapper along with a black polo T-shirt and matching Crocs.

Unaware that this was the official wedding or the introduction ceremony, she accepted the offer of a cup of palm wine, which is customarily used during “igba nkwu,” to assist her in selecting her spouse.

The woman located her husband, knelt in front of him, and gave him the palm wine cup.

The man picked up the cup, sipped the wine, and gave it to his wife. The video’s general simplicity has helped it gain popularity.

In reaction,

@Goodyxchange said: “This marriage will last forever.”

@amazing commented: “Why the man kit well the lady wear that thing and he allowed it. Anyway, I no dey put mouth for relationship matter.”

@victor158 reacted: “God please I need a wife that is like a friend and like a sister. God, please just do only this one thing for me God, please.”

@SLIMBERRY commented: “Happiness and peace of mind is all that matters.”

@Stanley Ugwu said: “The most humble traditional wedding I have seen soo. God bless the woman for understanding and accepting you.”

