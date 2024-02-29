Popular Media personality, Daddy Freeze has hinted on launching a new podcast on social media.

With the likes of Nedu, Toke Makinwa, Phyna, and Teju Babyface all making waves in the podcast world, it may seem as though Daddy Freeze is set to follow in their footsteps.

Daddy Freeze had earlier shared a snippet of his interview with Reekado Banks where he openly addressed his fallout with Wizkid. A fan taken to his comment section to praise him for starting his podcast.

Th fan wrote:

“Like play like play, Daddy Freeze don start him own podcast oo. Way to go, sir”.

In response, Daddy Freeze via his Instagram page, where he stated that he had been in the podcast business for over five years now.

He made it known that he has been in the game for a long time as he shares proof of interview sessions dated as far back as 2019.

He wrote:

“For those of you who said I just started podcasts can you take a look at the date on this one? None of your popular podcasters had started podcasts in 2019???”.

See netizens reactions below:

Tublez Empire wrote, “So na u page way for the new podcasters?

I Am Stepee wrote, “Freeze was even doing this since before it became popular now even mad man get podcast

Adeyinka Michael wrote, “Evidence dey

God The Way Maker wrote, “E don they senior man oh

Modified 2pee wrote, “Be like d person just join IG ni

Shegzy Kiz wrote, “Baba no need to explain for them”.