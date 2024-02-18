Sam Larry, one of singer Naira Marley’s aides, has responded to the death rumors circulating online about him.

Taking to Instagram, he debunked the fake report, stating that he spent the day with family, went out for dinner, and returned home safely.

Sam Larry claimed that, despite the death rumours, his fans and loves should reject it, citing how others are seeking to damage his image.

He left it to God to judge them, but he thanked those who expressed care for him and wished that those spreading false stories about him would suffer the same fate.

“I, Samlarry, want to use this platform to debunk the false information spreading online about my involvement in an accident. Both my family and I are perfectly fine; we spent the day together and even went out for dinner, returning home safely. Despite the prevalence of fake news, please disregard any online claims about me. While some may seek to tarnish my reputation, I entrust them to God for judgment. I appreciate the concern of my friends and family, but rest assured, I am doing well, and nothing untoward has occurred. To those spreading falsehoods, may your actions reflect on you. Thank you, Samlarry. God bless your home”.