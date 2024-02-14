A video circulating on social media shows something purportedly fetishistic around the waist of Ivorian goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana during a match versus the Super Eagles.

The black material around the waist of the Ivorian goalkeeper, fastened with a white rope, was visible during a match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Netizens speculated that the substance could be a voodoo (juju) which aided their victory in the AFCON finals.

Keny David said: “Make everybody carry him own JuJu for Body … The person way get the strongest JuJu wins”

Mr Ok noted: “I’m not surprised at all”

Balogun Shola asserted: “The same thing happened to us against Ghana 🇬🇭 during WC qualifier”

CHILD OF GRACE wrote: “Wait wait, is that real. Him tie juju for back”

Ogene Afrika penned: “African mentality..they went extreme”

GIFTED wrote: “That’s isn’t the Ivorian Oga ..check the name …the Ivorian goalkeeper’s name is Y.FOFANA …Nigeria played rubbish”

Princewhite_chi said: “Small AFCON like this Una don Dey use juju, so Wetin Una go come use for World Cup 🤷‍♂️😂”

WATCH VIDEO:

Be like ivory coast use jazz for us during that AFCON final 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/flxEzcytQM — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 13, 2024