Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has expressed her grief and gratitude as she marked the one-year anniversary of her mother, Dr. Adebanjo-Akindele’s passing.

Recall that the thespian’s mother passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

News of her passing was announced by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi, in a statement that described her as “a daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister.”

A private burial ceremony was held shortly after, attended by close family and friends.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram page, Funke Akindele remembered her mother as a strong woman who raised strong children.

She wrote;

“Keep resting in peace my darling mum. Thank you for raising strong men and women. We love you and miss you so much. #ayearremembrance #keeprestinginpeacemum”

