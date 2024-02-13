A cute and funny video has gone viral online, showing a young girl marked her territory after her parents shared a kiss during a family photo shoot.

The video which was shared by Jayla Brenae, shows the little girl sitting and watching her parents take pictures outside.

Everything is going well until the mother tries to kiss the father. The quick-thinking child gave them a side a “side eye”, interrupting the kiss.

Another part of the the video captured the moment the little girl, after successfully interrupting her parents ‘ kiss, took a photo with her father and peck him.

With a serious face, the little princess tells her mother, “That’s my dad, not your husband!”

Her innocent protectiveness have made people laugh all over the internet.

Many people online have reacted playfully to the video, with some saying the child indeed came from a family full of love and others finding her innocent mistake funny.

c.h.i.o.m.a__ said: “This is how it feels when you’re loved at home”

thearabianspalekki wrote: “It’s the leg lifting for me”

seun_dreams wrote: “They are the most confident side chic ever liveth oo”

kkcosmetics_and_spa wrote: “See her hanging her leg up too for a pose”

tiredlagosian wrote: “My dear your grandma needs companion , off you go with the next available dispatch rider”

Watch below;

