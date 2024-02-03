Gifty Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has celebrated him on his 40th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Gifty described the celebrant as the father of her kids, her beloved husband, and “bestie”.

The proud wife acknowledged reaching 40 as a significant milestone and expresses hope for “greater things” in the life of John Dumelo.

She wrote;

“Happy 40th birthday to the father of my kids and my beloved husband @johndumelo1. Life they say begins at 40 and so i pray that indeed this will be the beginning of greater things in your life in Jesus name. Amen! Love you bestie❤️❤️. Jewelry by @goldloversgh photography by @nana_gaza and @glynn_photography.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Don’t play with God, I am not one to be dared” – Davido sends message haters who underestimated him as he lists out his wins