Popular Nigerian influencer, Caramel plug has thrown her weight of support for people who want to go back to their exes.

Speaking in support of reality star, Tolani Baj’s previous statement, Caramel Plug stated that people who want to go back to their exes should do so.

The comedienne stressed that there was currently nothing on the streets. She disclosed she was currently going through multiple talking stages and it’s starting to weigh her down.

She further advised social media users not to blame people who decided to go back to their former partners as the is nothing happening on the streets.

Reacting to Caramel plug, social media users agree with her statement as they recounted how they all met people who were way worse than their exes after going back to the street in search of love.