Nigerian musician Ikechukwu Onunaku, best known by his stage as Ikechukwu, has announced his separation from his wife of three years, Ella.

The rapper, who married in 2021, said in an interview with Daddy Freeze that he and his wife had separated due to irreconcilable disagreements.

He claimed that all of his efforts to restore the marriage were worthless since they were always gaslighting one other and looking for blame.

He also revealed that third-party intervention hurt their marriage.

He admitted that when he couldn’t take it anymore with his wife’s shenanigans, he showed her his other side and the two couldn’t bear it.

Ikechukwu added that he brought in his inner personality party to try to save his marriage but that only worsened things as his wife took him for granted and thought he was not enough.

“My wife and I are no longer together. We separated due to irreconcilable differences. It wasn’t over infidelity. There was too much gaslighting, too much looking for faults, and too much listening to outsiders.

“I am the number one guy that would tell you instead of cheating on a relationship, scatter the relationship and go your single way and have what you want.

There was too much gaslighting, too much looking for fault, too much listening to random people wey no know you dey tell you nonsense, and just a very messed up complex.

Me, I no get time for madness, but when I am in love, I be woman rapper. So sometimes the things wey Killz dey nod off, Ike dey ignore them.

“I tried, I gave it every single thing that I could. The woman tried to emasculate me, she always made me feel like I was not enough.”