Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Big N has stated that the current state of the economy, is the worse Nigeria has experienced.

DJ Big N, took to his Instagram page to express his concern for the common man as the economy of the country gets worse by the day.

The Mavins record resident DJ claimed that Nigerians are earning money backwards and assets are depreciating by the seconds.

In his words: “THIS IS THE WORST ECONOMY NIGERIA HAS EVER EXPERIENCED. I’M REALLY SCARED FOR THE COMMON MAN. HOW ARE THEY

COPING? WE ARE EARNING MONEY

BACKWARDS. ASSESTS DEPRECIATING BY THE SECOND.”

See how netizens reacted below:

savdy4life said: “Everything are going as if it a movie 😢”

internationaldjzangar wrote: “It is well with us… make we just dey work make we fit chop for now… its not even funny with some of us.”

deejayneptune penned: “My brother the thing is alarming. I just hope this govt finds a lasting solution ASAP before a brother man turns to another brother man just to survive.”