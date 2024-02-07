Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia is celebrating his birthday with a message brimming with gratitude.

The movie star turned 66 years old today, February 7.

To mark his birthday, Nkem Owoh revealed that he excited about getting older and all the new things it might bring.

He sees this as a fresh start and is ready for any adventures, opportunities, or good things that come his way.

“Cheers to another year of me embracing the beauty of growing older and the opportunities that lie ahead. This new age marks a new chapter in my life, and I am ready to embrace all the adventures, opportunities, and blessings that await me.❤️🎊” He wrote.

