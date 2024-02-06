Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, is upset with a recent social media post she made.

The actress had taken to social media to warn ladies not to get close to her current partner. She also criticized friends who might be interested in her ex.

Nkechi Implied that women who pursue her ex always had their eye on him and that she couldn’t have left him if he was a good man.

Reacting to this, one of Nkechi Blessing’s ex boyfriends, Opeyemi Falegan accused her of trying to discredit him even though they broke up 3 years ago.

He further claims she’s unhappy with her own lifestyle and that his life has improved since their separation.

He concludes by stating he doesn’t need her validation and that his people (“Ekiti people”) don’t tolerate nonsense.

He wrote:

” So any man wey leave u now , ne bed

person lol indirectly still trying to throw shades at me , ( dey play)

trying to discredit me 101 after almost 3 years wey matter don

end u never tayeaaaa.

sorry your lifestyle doesn’t align with my preference end so far

my trajectory in the lest 2 1/2 years became my best . We ell know what we want

Don’t involve me in your Igbo talk again (weed talk) cos I em sure u just hed ur morning dose when u made thet video, I don’t want that route again.

I em e men that is loved by many based on my impact in the

society end wouldn’t need ur sore validation.

Ekiti people no dey marry nonsense.”

See his post below:

ALSO READ: “This is so dear to my heart” Mercy Johnson rejoices as Isaac Chinwe and her husband makes her Godmother to their newborn daughter