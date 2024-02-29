In the most recent development, reality TV actress Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee C, has taken to social media to announce her current relationship status.

Following recent allegations that she was in a relationship with fellow reality TV star Ike Onyema, the small and gorgeous media personality had to take to the X platform to clear the air.

She stated that, while she is aware that her personal life would constantly be scrutinised, she is currently single.

Cee C also told her fans and followers that if she ever decides to enter a romantic relationship, that it will be a decision that she would decide on if she should share or if she should not.

She boldly and pointedly stated that her and Ike Onyema were simply close friends.

“As a public figure, I understand that my personal life often becomes subject to scrutiny, but I believe it’s important to set the record straight.

I am currently single, and if and when I choose to enter into a romantic relationship, it will be my decision whether to share that with you all or not.

I want to make it clear that Ike and I are simply close friends. In a world where friendships between a man and a woman are often misunderstood, I want to emphasize that platonic relationships are not only possible but also valuable.”