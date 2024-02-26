BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has shared her opinion on what qualities are important in a relationship/marriage during challenging economic times.

In an Instagram story the reality star warned those interested in her romantically (her “future toasters”) not to use the phrase “I don’t have much to offer you financially” as a pickup line.

According to her, the current economic hardship in Nigeria makes it difficult for anyone to be solely dependent on their partner financially.

Uriel Oputa pointed out that both partners in a relationship/marriage should contribute something financially, considering the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Her words: “If you’re going to start Toasting me With “I don’t have much to offer you financially..” It’s going to be hard for me to really focus on the chat.

This economy is hard. We must all have

something to offer each other.”

See her post and reactions below;

iam_nnennao noted: “If you have a problem with her opinion then you’re the one lying to yourself.”

sisi_painter87 wrote: “She said what she said. These days it’s the fact that most of them can’t even proffer solution. Instead all I hear is “a whole Sisi painter” “ you are a big woman nau”

vasco_jiggyboy asked: “So my love and honesty nor reach?😂😂 spend your money while i spend my own na😭”

xaivierr__ said: “Lol no be lie. If you no get money this period just respect yourself o. Just like me now I just Dey mind my business since 😂😂😂”

