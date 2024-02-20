Gospel singer, Moses Bliss received a sweet and touching birthday message from his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn on Tuesday, February 20th.

In a viral video, the barrister expressed her deep love and admiration, calling him “personified grace,” “gentle shepherd,” and a “transgenerational blessing.”

Marie also described him as her baby, love, confident and best friend.

She acknowledged his strong faith and his role in spreading the gospel, thanking God for his “sustenance” and “ordination.”

The lawyer went on to praise his nurturing nature and his impact on those around him.

While wishing him a happy birthday, the beautiful fiancee expressed her love for Moses Bliss, praying for his continued success and growth.

She wrote;

” My pen poised as I stare at the lines of the page and wonder what words would be sufficient enough to truly encapsulate personified grace.

My gentle shepherd, my best friend and my faith. I celebrate the man whom God has sustained, ordained, and through him, the gospel is being powerfully proclaimed.

A nurturer through and through, looking out for the wellbeing and growth of we who are privileged to have crossed paths, is the heart I admire in you.

A transgenerational blessing, I join the rest of the world to celebrate the gift that you are, to thank God for bringing you this far, for strategically placing you into this generation for a purpose and a reason. and we eagerly anticipate what will bear forth from this new season.

Thank you for patiently teaching me profound wisdom, scriptural revelations and sharing with me life’s invaluable lessons. I take inspiration from the final words of the author of John 21:25 to conclude these words that I write. the impact you have made on a generation and a people, and your life to the service of God for the sake of his kingdom you have given. But if we were to write them all down, I suppose the world wouldn’t have enough room for the books that would be written.

Happy birthday, God-servant. My love, my confident and best friend. I pray for greater grace and heights. Continue to shine. Welcome, baby, to 29. I love you. “

See below;

ALSO READ: “Dear doctors, be kinder” – Actress Biodun Stephen sends a PSA to Nigerian hospitals who are cold to their patients