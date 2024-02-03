Maryam Apaokagi, a popular Nigerian content creator known by her stage name Taaooma, has revealed how she and her team handle criticism.

Taaooma revealed that she takes advice and criticisms very seriously and that when she receives them, she and her team immediately begin working on improving specific areas.

She made this known in an interview, saying; “Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I take a break, go to the movies, eat out, and spend time with my family in order to get over that feeling.

As regards criticism online, I am receptive to receiving comments. I take the feedback, sit down with my team, and work on it.”

Also, the skit-maker disclosed that she is not an outgoing person. She said that even though she is a celebrity, she loves staying indoors because it gives her space for self reflection and makes things easier for her.

The happily married content creator, however, noted that whenever she feels overwhelmed, she visits the cinema to watch movies and also goes out with her family.

Speaking on how she navigates the pressures that come with stardom, Taaooma said; “I do not really notice a significant change, and that may be due to the fact that I am an indoor person, and I always have my space to reflect on the past. That makes it simple for me to deal with the strain.”

Also, in the same interview, the online comedian revealed that she would have loved to work with late comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe.

“Baba Suwe (of blessed memory) was that African celebrity I would have love to collaborate with. But, when my team reached out to him, he was not feeling well. I loved him so much as a kid. He had the banter and wordplay that syncs with one of my characters,” she said.