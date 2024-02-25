Lady who went viral after abandoning her boyfriend at Omah Lay’s concert has finally breaks silence as she speaks on telling her side of the story.

Eyebrows had been raised after a lady abandoned her boyfriend to have an intimate dance session with singer , Omah Lay on stage.

Many had slammed the lady and the boyfriend had subsequently been left feeling downcast.

The lady took to her social media page to reveal that she has been receiving insults and threats from social media users.

She noted that she would be telling her side of the story and what went really happed behind the scenes soon.

She said:

“Since i’ve been getting so many insults and death threats I will soon be doing a story time on what really happened and behind the scenes.”

See netizens reactions below:

tonia_collection__ commented: “Nah nah nah. This matter don end. We’ve had enough abeg. Hold your peace”

comradejerrbernard remarked: “Death threat on top boyfriend and girlfriend?

Haaa!”

tonia_collection__ stated: “lol. Because your man don blow and them don give am money. Try harder next time sis 😂”