Renowned Nigerian medical doctor and social media influencer, Egemba Chinonso popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has revealed why he can sacrifice his life for his wife, Chiamaka.

Aproko doctor in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo stated that he can die for his wife because he has witnessed the things she can do for him.

According to popular medic, this is what one calls Sacrificial love when you give your all to someone in spite of yourself.

In his words

“If it comes to laying down my life literally, I will give it all for this person. Cause I have seen what she is able to do. Which is why sacrificial giving can you love someone in spite of yourself? Gladly”.

Watch him speak below:

"If it ever comes to laying down my life, literally, I'll give it for this person." — Aproko Doctor (Chinonso Egemba) An extended cut of this interview will be on YouTube tomorrow at 5pm. But right now, you can watch the full episode on https://t.co/OC56JIkMdV or… pic.twitter.com/CysEWcCa3V — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 2, 2024

See netizens reactions below:

Andre Godson wrote, “This is pure love

Aanu Oluwah wrote, “So this love??

Omowunmi wrote, “Because she has seen what you can do for her as well

Lanre Cool wrote, “Pure true love. Priceless”.