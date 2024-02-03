Renowned Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has revealed why she doesn’t like taking up romantic roles that involve kissing and touching sensitive body parts in movies.

Laide Bakare in a recent interview with PUNCH, said she finds kissing on a movie set quite difficult, especially when the cast has to balance the script’s demands.

She said:

“Portraying romantic roles, especially scenes involving kissing and touching, pose unique challenges for me. Navigating the authenticity required for such moments while maintaining professionalism can be intricate.

“Balancing the demands of the script with personal comfort adds complexity to these roles, requiring a nuanced approach to ensure a convincing, yet respectful performance.”

Speaking about her challenges, Laide said it has been a real struggle maintaining relationships and finding true love, adding that many people are more focused on her job as an actress rather than her personality.

She said, “As an actress and filmmaker, my primary challenge has to do with navigating relationships and finding true love. Sometimes, people are attracted to my status and my profession, rather than the essence of who I am. Distinguishing genuine connections from those based on fame then becomes a delicate task.”