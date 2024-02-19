Popular Nigerian reverend father, Fr Kelvin Ugwu has taken to social media to reveal that he feels for Peter obi.

The reverend father expressed his feelings about the nation’s current economic circumstances in a post on his Facebook page.

He recalled how some had promised to make Peter Obi pay for his actions.

Reverend Kelvin Ugwu expressed sympathy for Peter Obi, asked if he had eaten, and speculated about the politician’s current level of suffering.

He wondered whether anyone has checked on the politician to know whether he is okay and has eaten.

“We will teach Obi a lesson,” they said.

And truly, I really feel for Obi. I can only imagine how he is suffering right now.

Can someone check up on him? Has he eaten?” he wrote.