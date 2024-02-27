Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO has finally open up on why she left her marriage.

Blessing CEO disclosed that the decision to end her marriage was not an easy one, but necessary because she experienced series of domestic abuse in her marriage.

Speaking during the first episode of her TV show, ‘Moments with Blessing CEO’, she stated that cheating is not a good enough reason for divorce.

In her words:

“I left my marriage because of domestic violence, my husband is not a cheat. Sometimes we women have to accept we are the problem.”

Blessing CEO also advised women not to leave their cheating partners, stressing that some issues should be kept private and that it is a woman’s responsibility to protect her unfaithful husband’s reputation.

She said:

“Cheating shouldn’t make you leave your marriage, the same way you hide a DNA result, keep it a secret if your husband is cheating.”