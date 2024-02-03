Popular skit maker and content creator Ashmusy opens up on why she stopped wearing outfits that exposed her body after she was mistaken for a runs girl.

Ashmusy, made this known on a podcast interview with reality star Phyna, where she revealed that putting on skimpy outfits in her videos led people to begin seeing her as a prostitute.

She said:

“Before I rebranded a few months ago, I used to wear sexy outfits. As a young girl, one would want to show one’s body. I did not know that I was being perceived as a prostitute. Meanwhile, I knew how much I was working behind the camera, running a business, and shooting adverts every day. With all of that, I was able to buy a car and house. It pained me when people insinuated that those things were bought for me by a man.”

Ashmusy added that she had to reflect on the reason people perceived her as such, and going through her videos she came to understand that it was because of her revealing clothes.

In her words:

“I was later in my quiet zone, thinking about why I was being judged that way, despite all my works that they people were seeing. I then started watching my videos, seeing that most times my body was exposed, with my nipples even showing. I was being goofy, but I did not know that people had been looking at something else. I have realised that if one wants to be seen as a prestigious woman, one has to dress accordingly. One cannot be showing (sensitive) parts of one’s body.”